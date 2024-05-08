Live Radio
The opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship is delayed with rain in the forecast

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 11:08 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday will be delayed with rain in the forecast.

The start of the first round was set for 11 a.m. because of heavy rain expected to move through the area in the morning. Tournaments typically begin around 8 a.m.

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion. Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is not playing because of the impending birth of his first child.

