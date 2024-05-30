Austin signs Ghana international Osman Bukari on transfer from Red Star Belgrade

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ghana international winger Osman Bukari will join Austin FC in a transfer from Red Star Belgrade,…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ghana international winger Osman Bukari will join Austin FC in a transfer from Red Star Belgrade, the Major League Soccer team announced Thursday.

Bukari, 25, joins Austin on a 3 1/2-year guaranteed contract as one of the team’s Designated Player signings, with an option for 2028. The move comes a week after Austin waived Designated Player Emiliano Rigoni and bought out the remainder of the Argentine’s guaranteed contract of more than $2 million this season. Rigoni scored six goals in 51 matches with Austin.

Bukari spent the past two seasons with Red Star Belgrade, scoring 25 goals and making 20 assists as the club won consecutive Serbian league championships and consecutive Serbian Cups. He also has three goals in 17 appearances with the Ghana national team, including at the 2022 World Cup.

“Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists competing at some of the highest levels of club football,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. “We’re confident he will make an immediate impact for us.”

