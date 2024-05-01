Sports on TV for May 6 – 12

Adv04
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 6
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
_____
Tuesday, May 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
_____
Wednesday, May 8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at West Virginia
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Real Madrid, Semifinal – Leg 2
_____
Thursday, May 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
_____
Friday, May 10
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville at Indiana St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
_____
Saturday, May 11
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Salt Lake City
3 p.m.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
FISHING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at NY Mets
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR St. Louis at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBA
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at Orlando Pride
UFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Birmingham
_____
Sunday, May 12
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Clemson at Wake Forest
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Michigan at D.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Houston
_____
