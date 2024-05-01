Sports on TV for May 6 – 12

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 6 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — The…

Adv04

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 6

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

_____

Tuesday, May 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

_____

Wednesday, May 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at West Virginia

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Cincinnati

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Real Madrid, Semifinal – Leg 2

_____

Thursday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

_____

Friday, May 10

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at Indiana St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

_____

Saturday, May 11

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Salt Lake City

3 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

FISHING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at NY Mets

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR St. Louis at Milwaukee

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBA

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay FC at Orlando Pride

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Birmingham

_____

Sunday, May 12

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Wake Forest

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at D.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Houston

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.