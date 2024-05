Sports on TV for May 20 – 26

Adv18 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 20 COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. GOLF —…

Adv18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 20

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: First Round, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Indiana

_____

Tuesday, May 21

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Second Round, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

ESPN2 — Conference Final: TBD

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Wednesday, May 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Final Round, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Final: TBD

TRUTV — Conference Final: TBD (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

_____

Thursday, May 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Conference Final: TBD

TRUTV — Conference Final: TBD (BetCast)

_____

Friday, May 24

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series:

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Final: TBD

TRUTV — Conference Final: TBD (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Los Angeles

_____

Saturday, May 25

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetMGM 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL Playoffs: TBD, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Bayer 04 Leverkusen Vs. FC Kaiserslautern, Final, Berlin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Chicago

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR Pro Swim Series (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — St. Louis at Arlington

3 p.m.

ABC — Birmingham at San Antonio

_____

Sunday, May 26

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

10:30 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Conference Final: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles

UFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: D.C. at Memphis OR Michigan at Houston

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.