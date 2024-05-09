Sports on TV for Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:55 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Richmond
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville at Indiana St.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
3 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa
6 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.
7:50 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic
6 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Great Britain vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Arizona at Baltimore
9:35 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at LA Angels
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Texas at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:05 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2 (BetCast)
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
