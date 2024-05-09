Sports on TV for Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 10 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4:55 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Richmond

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at Indiana St.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.

7:50 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Great Britain vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Arizona at Baltimore

9:35 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at LA Angels

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Texas at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:05 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2 (BetCast)

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

