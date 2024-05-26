NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (222½) at INDIANA MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (222½) at INDIANA

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -152 Boston +128 at MINNESOTA -154 Kansas City +130 Toronto -200 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +168 Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -124 St. Louis +106 at ATLANTA -198 Washington +166 LA Dodgers -154 at N.Y METS +130 Chicago Cubs -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 Philadelphia -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102 at SAN DIEGO -174 Miami +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -144 at COLORADO +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -126 Dallas +105

