Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 26, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (222½) at INDIANA

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -152 Boston +128
at MINNESOTA -154 Kansas City +130
Toronto -200 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +168
Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -124 St. Louis +106
at ATLANTA -198 Washington +166
LA Dodgers -154 at N.Y METS +130
Chicago Cubs -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
Philadelphia -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102
at SAN DIEGO -174 Miami +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -144 at COLORADO +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -126 Dallas +105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
