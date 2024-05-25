Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (207½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -130 at DETROIT +110
Kansas City -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF
Baltimore -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140
Cleveland -116 at LA ANGELS -102
Houston -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176
San Francisco -120 at N.Y METS +102
Philadelphia -235 at COLORADO +194
at ARIZONA -168 Miami +142
at ST. LOUIS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -164 at WASHINGTON +138
at BOSTON -144 Milwaukee +122
at SAN DIEGO -124 N.Y Yankees +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -156 N.Y Rangers +130

