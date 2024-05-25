NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (207½) Minnesota MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (207½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -130 at DETROIT +110 Kansas City -118 at TAMPA BAY +100 at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF Baltimore -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140 Cleveland -116 at LA ANGELS -102 Houston -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI OFF LA Dodgers OFF Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176 San Francisco -120 at N.Y METS +102 Philadelphia -235 at COLORADO +194 at ARIZONA -168 Miami +142 at ST. LOUIS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -164 at WASHINGTON +138 at BOSTON -144 Milwaukee +122 at SAN DIEGO -124 N.Y Yankees +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -156 N.Y Rangers +130

