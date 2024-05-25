NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (207½) Minnesota MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(207½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|Kansas City
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Baltimore
|-166
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+140
|Cleveland
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|Houston
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-210
|at PITTSBURGH
|+176
|San Francisco
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-235
|at COLORADO
|+194
|at ARIZONA
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-164
|at WASHINGTON
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-124
|N.Y Yankees
|+106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-156
|N.Y Rangers
|+130
