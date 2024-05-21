NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4 (207½) Dallas MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|4
|(207½)
|Dallas
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-196
|LA Angels
|+164
|Boston
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-148
|Seattle
|+126
|at TORONTO
|-215
|Chicago White Sox
|+180
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at MIAMI
|+120
|San Diego
|-130
|at CINCINNATI
|+110
|Atlanta
|-144
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+122
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Arizona
|+220
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+116
|Minnesota
|-138
|at WASHINGTON
|+118
|N.Y Mets
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|Baltimore
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Texas
|+122
|at OAKLAND
|-134
|Colorado
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
