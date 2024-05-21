NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4 (207½) Dallas MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4 (207½) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at HOUSTON -196 LA Angels +164 Boston -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 at N.Y YANKEES -148 Seattle +126 at TORONTO -215 Chicago White Sox +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 Milwaukee -142 at MIAMI +120 San Diego -130 at CINCINNATI +110 Atlanta -144 at CHICAGO CUBS +122 at LA DODGERS -270 Arizona +220

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -136 at ST. LOUIS +116 Minnesota -138 at WASHINGTON +118 N.Y Mets -122 at CLEVELAND +104 Baltimore -136 at ST. LOUIS +116 at PHILADELPHIA -144 Texas +122 at OAKLAND -134 Colorado +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS OFF Florida OFF

