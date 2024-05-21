Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 4 (207½) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at HOUSTON -196 LA Angels +164
Boston -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
at N.Y YANKEES -148 Seattle +126
at TORONTO -215 Chicago White Sox +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
Milwaukee -142 at MIAMI +120
San Diego -130 at CINCINNATI +110
Atlanta -144 at CHICAGO CUBS +122
at LA DODGERS -270 Arizona +220

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -136 at ST. LOUIS +116
Minnesota -138 at WASHINGTON +118
N.Y Mets -122 at CLEVELAND +104
Baltimore -136 at ST. LOUIS +116
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Texas +122
at OAKLAND -134 Colorado +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Florida OFF

