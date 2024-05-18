Miami Marlins and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

New York Mets (20-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (14-32, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

New York Mets (20-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (14-32, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0, 8.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets.

Miami has a 7-17 record in home games and a 14-32 record overall. The Marlins have gone 1-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 20-24 record overall and a 10-10 record in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .231, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with nine home runs while slugging .454. Jazz Chisholm is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 10 home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .226 for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (illness), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.