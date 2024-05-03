Sebastian Munoz shoots 6-under 65 to lead LIV Singapore after the first round

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to lead after the first round of…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to lead after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore.

Six players were a shot back after rounds of 66 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore — Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na.

Munoz, who opened with a 1-over 72 in his first round a week ago in Adelaide, Australia, found himself back on track in Singapore.

“Really happy where the game is right now and kind of trending,” Munoz said.

Koepka, who started on the third hole in the shotgun-style format, birded five of his first seven holes in usual steamy conditions in Singapore.

After being asked if he played better in warm-weather climates — he has won twice in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and 2023 at Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah — Koepka said “I really don’t care where it is, as long as I win.”

“Thought I putted OK,” Koepka added. “Speed was off, but the ones that I needed to make, I felt like I made.”

Pieters finished in a tie for ninth in Miami and a tie for 14th in Adelaide. His bogey-free round Friday that included an eagle at the par-5 18th was his sixth consecutive sub-par round.

“Putting a lot of work in it over the last few months,” Pieters said. “I just had a rough time last year personally, and I finally found the time and the focus to kind of re-focus on my game. Been working on every aspect, and it’s kind of showing now.”

Brendan Steele, last week’s LIV winner in Adelaide, was three shots off the lead after a 68.

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, was four strokes behind following a 69. Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.