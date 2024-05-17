Yelp!’s 100 best barbecue joints includes 4 in the DC area

D.C.-area diners have easy access to what Yelp! reviewers consider some of the best barbecue joints in the county. Four restaurants in the region landed on the site's list of top 100 barbecue spots in the U.S.

The list is based on user reviews, and weren’t just based on the meat. Side dishes weighed heavily in the reviews.

Here are the local barbecue spots on the Yelp! list.

No. 58: So Korean BBQ, Centreville, Virginia

No. 72: Federalist Pig, D.C.

No. 79: Smoking Kow BBQ, Alexandria, Virginia

No. 90: 2Fifty BBQ, Riverdale Park, Maryland

This is Yelp!’s first “Top 100 Barbecue Spots” list. It identified the top 100 by pinpointing reviews with a large concentration of mentions of “barbecue,” then ranked them on a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. Yelp! also noted all restaurants on its list have a passing health score.

No. 1 on the list is Wright’s Barbecue, in Johnson, Arkansas, whose reviews included “best brisket in the world.”

