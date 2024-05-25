Schubart, Holiday help Oklahoma State beat UCF 10-1, advance to Big 12 semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart hit a home run and drove in four runs, Brian Holiday threw a complete…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart hit a home run and drove in four runs, Brian Holiday threw a complete game and No. 2 seed Oklahoma State beat eighth-seeded UCF 10-1 Friday night in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament.

Holiday allowed eight hits and hit three batters with seven strikeouts. Carson Benge went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oklahoma State (39-17).

Oklahoma State (38-17), which beat Texas Tech 4-0 in an elimination game earlier in the day, plays top-seeded Oklahoma in the championship game Saturday.

Matt Cedarburgh and Braden Calise had two hits apiece for UCF (35-19).

Schubart hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. After Lane Forsythe struck out looking to lead off the bottom of the second, Kollin Ritchie walked and then scored when Avery Ortiz doubled down the line in left before a two-out RBI triple by Zach Ehrhard gave Oklahoma State a 4-0 lead.

Forsythe singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and scored on a single by Ortiz to spark a four-run inning that made it 8-0 when Schubart drove in Charlie Carter and Ehrhard with a single to right.

Cedarburg hit a two-out infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch before he scored when Danny Neri doubled down the line in right to cut UCF’s deficit to 8-1 in the top of the sixth.

Benge led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run and his two-out RBI single in the eighth drove in Ortiz to cap the scoring.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.