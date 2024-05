OHSAA Softball Championships= Division II= Region 5= Macedonia Beloit West Branch 0, Ashtabula Edgewood, 4 Susp. in 2nd inning to…

OHSAA Softball Championships=

Division II=

Region 5=

Macedonia

Beloit West Branch 0, Ashtabula Edgewood, 4 Susp. in 2nd inning to May 13

Youngs. Ursuline 0, Warren Howland 7, Susp. in 2nd inning to May 13

Jefferson Area vs Mogadore Field , ppd. 13 May

Region 6=

Shelby=

Bellville Clear Fork 14, Bellevue 9

Clyde 8, Ontario 2, 8 innings

