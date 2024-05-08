Rockies aim to end slide in matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (16-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-27, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (16-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-27, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -173, Rockies +145; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter a matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three in a row.

Colorado is 8-27 overall and 5-11 in home games. The Rockies have a 7-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 7-14 on the road and 16-21 overall. The Giants have gone 5-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has six doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .297 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .264 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and seven RBI. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.