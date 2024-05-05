Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 24 13 7 4 0…

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 24 13 7 4 0 47 69 50 x-Montreal 24 10 6 3 5 41 60 57 Boston 24 8 9 4 3 35 50 57 Minnesota 24 8 9 4 3 35 54 54 Ottawa 24 8 9 1 6 32 62 63 New York 24 5 12 4 3 26 53 67

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Tuesday, April 30

New York 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday, May 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday, May 4

New York 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 4, Montreal 3

Sunday, May 5

Toronto 5, Ottawa 2

