Preakness Odds

The field for Saturday’s 149th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds:
PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Mugatur Joe Bravo 20/1
2. Uncle Heavy Irad Ortiz Jr. 20/1
3. Catching Freedom Flavien Pratt 6/1
5. Mystik Dan Brian Hernandez Jr. 5/2
6. Seize the Grey Jaime Torres 15/1
7. Just Steel Joel Rosario 15/1
8. Tuscan Gold Tyler Gaffalione 8/1
9. Imagination Frankie Dettori 6/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Jeff Engler; 2. Robert E. Reid Jr.; 3. Brad H. Cox; 5. Kenneth G. McPeek; 6. D. Wayne Lukas; 7. D. Wayne Lukas; 8. Chad C. Brown; 9. Bob Baffert.
Owners (by post position): 1. Average Joe Racing Stables, LTD., Dan Wells; 2. Michael Milam and LC Racing LLC.; 3. Albaugh Family Stables, LLC; 5. Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, Daniel Hamby III, Valley View Farm LLC; 6. MyRacehorse; 7. Madaket Stables LLC, Slam Dunk Racing; 8. William H. Lawrence, Walmac Farm, Stonestreet Stables LLC; 9. Zedan Racing Stables, Inc.
Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 3-16 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,199,999. Second place: $399,999.60. Third place: $219,999.80. Fourth place: $119,999.90. Fifth: $59,999.94. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT.
