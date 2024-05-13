Preakness Odds

The field for Saturday’s 149th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds:
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. Mugatur
|Joe
|Bravo
|20/1
|2. Uncle Heavy
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|20/1
|3. Catching Freedom
|Flavien
|Pratt
|6/1
|4. Muth
|Juan
|Hernandez
|8/5
|5. Mystik Dan
|Brian
|Hernandez
|Jr.
|5/2
|6. Seize the Grey
|Jaime
|Torres
|15/1
|7. Just Steel
|Joel
|Rosario
|15/1
|8. Tuscan Gold
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|8/1
|9. Imagination
|Frankie
|Dettori
|6/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Jeff Engler; 2. Robert E. Reid Jr.; 3. Brad H. Cox; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Kenneth G. McPeek; 6. D. Wayne Lukas; 7. D. Wayne Lukas; 8. Chad C. Brown; 9. Bob Baffert.
Owners (by post position): 1. Average Joe Racing Stables, LTD., Dan Wells; 2. Michael Milam and LC Racing LLC.; 3. Albaugh Family Stables, LLC; 4. Zedan Racing Stables, Inc.; 5. Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, Daniel Hamby III, Valley View Farm LLC; 6. MyRacehorse; 7. Madaket Stables LLC, Slam Dunk Racing; 8. William H. Lawrence, Walmac Farm, Stonestreet Stables LLC; 9. Zedan Racing Stables, Inc.
Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 3-16 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,199,999. Second place: $399,999.60. Third place: $219,999.80. Fourth place: $119,999.90. Fifth: $59,999.94. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT.
