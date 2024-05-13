Preakness Odds

The field for Saturday’s 149th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds: PP Horse Jockey Odds…

The field for Saturday’s 149th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. Mugatur Joe Bravo 20/1 2. Uncle Heavy Irad Ortiz Jr. 20/1 3. Catching Freedom Flavien Pratt 6/1 4. Muth Juan Hernandez 8/5 5. Mystik Dan Brian Hernandez Jr. 5/2 6. Seize the Grey Jaime Torres 15/1 7. Just Steel Joel Rosario 15/1 8. Tuscan Gold Tyler Gaffalione 8/1 9. Imagination Frankie Dettori 6/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Jeff Engler; 2. Robert E. Reid Jr.; 3. Brad H. Cox; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Kenneth G. McPeek; 6. D. Wayne Lukas; 7. D. Wayne Lukas; 8. Chad C. Brown; 9. Bob Baffert.

Owners (by post position): 1. Average Joe Racing Stables, LTD., Dan Wells; 2. Michael Milam and LC Racing LLC.; 3. Albaugh Family Stables, LLC; 4. Zedan Racing Stables, Inc.; 5. Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, Daniel Hamby III, Valley View Farm LLC; 6. MyRacehorse; 7. Madaket Stables LLC, Slam Dunk Racing; 8. William H. Lawrence, Walmac Farm, Stonestreet Stables LLC; 9. Zedan Racing Stables, Inc.

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 3-16 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,199,999. Second place: $399,999.60. Third place: $219,999.80. Fourth place: $119,999.90. Fifth: $59,999.94. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT.

