Pirates begin 3-game series with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (29-18, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-28, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (29-18, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0); Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-2, 3.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 10-14 in home games and 23-28 overall. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Atlanta has gone 13-10 on the road and 29-18 overall. The Braves have gone 9-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with seven home runs while slugging .388. Bryan Reynolds is 16-for-45 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.