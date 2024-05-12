Pirates and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (23-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-22, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Chicago Cubs (23-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-22, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0); Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -117, Pirates -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh has a 9-11 record at home and an 18-22 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 10-11 record on the road and a 23-17 record overall. The Cubs are fourth in the NL with 42 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles and four home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has two home runs, 14 walks and 12 RBI while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-36 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (knee), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

