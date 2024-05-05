Phillies host the Giants, aim to continue home win streak

San Francisco Giants (15-19, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-11, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (15-19, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-11, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 8.53 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -118, Phillies -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants aiming to extend an eight-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia is 23-11 overall and 12-6 in home games. The Phillies have a 10-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 6-12 record in road games and a 15-19 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco with five home runs while slugging .361. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-25 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

