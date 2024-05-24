Emma Hayes fills out her first staff as coach of the US women

CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Hayes has brought in several former staff members at Chelsea as she embarks on her new…

CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Hayes has brought in several former staff members at Chelsea as she embarks on her new role as head coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

Former National Women’s Soccer League coach Denise Reddy, who has served under Hayes for the past four years, longtime Chelsea goalkeeper coach Stuart Searle and new program director Bart Caubergh were announced as staff additions on Friday.

Hayes, who was announced as U.S. coach in November, takes over the national team after wrapping up her 12th season at Chelsea. The United States will play friendly matches against South Korea on June 1 in Colorado and June 4 in Minnesota.

Interim U.S. coach Twila Kilgore, who took over the team when Vlatko Andonovski resigned following the Women’s World Cup last summer, will remain on staff as an assistant.

Reddy played professionally in Sweden and was head coach of Sky Blue in the NWSL from 2017-19.

Caubergh joins the team as program director to oversee coordination across national team staff and departments. He served as head of performance at Chelsea last season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.