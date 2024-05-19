Live Radio
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 19, 2024, 9:57 PM

Sunday
At Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
Final Round
Par out 443 444 534-35
Xander Schauffele 343 344 433-31
Bryson DeChambeau 433 433 534-32
Viktor Hovland 443 433 434-32

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-71—284
Xander Schauffele 623 434 444-34—65—263
Bryson DeChambeau 434 334 344-32—64—264
Viktor Hovland 433 334 446-34—66—266

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

