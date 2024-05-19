PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Valhalla Golf Club
|Louisville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|534-35
|Xander Schauffele
|343
|344
|433-31
|Bryson DeChambeau
|433
|433
|534-32
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|433
|434-32
___
|Par in
|534
|434
|445-36-71—284
|Xander Schauffele
|623
|434
|444-34—65—263
|Bryson DeChambeau
|434
|334
|344-32—64—264
|Viktor Hovland
|433
|334
|446-34—66—266
___
