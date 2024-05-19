PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Sunday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71 Final Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele…

Sunday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71 Final Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele 343 344 433-31 Bryson DeChambeau 433 433 534-32 Viktor Hovland 443 433 434-32

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-71—284 Xander Schauffele 623 434 444-34—65—263 Bryson DeChambeau 434 334 344-32—64—264 Viktor Hovland 433 334 446-34—66—266

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.