Pages leads Dodgers against the Braves after 4-hit performance

Atlanta Braves (20-10, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, six strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 2.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -172, Braves +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Andy Pages’ four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles is 10-8 at home and 21-13 overall. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .437.

Atlanta is 9-6 on the road and 20-10 overall. The Braves have a 17-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-30 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .296 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Braves: 6-4, .220 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.