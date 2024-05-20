New York hosts Seattle following Loyd’s 24-point game

Seattle Storm (1-2, 0-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (1-2, 0-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm takes on the New York Liberty after Jewell Loyd scored 24 points in the Storm’s 84-75 victory against the Washington Mystics.

New York finished 15-5 at home a season ago while going 32-8 overall. The Liberty averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle went 11-29 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.