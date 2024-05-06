NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 268 laps, 57 points.

2. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 268, 51.

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 268, 35.

4. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 268, 43.

5. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 268, 50.

6. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 268, 38.

7. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268, 34.

8. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 268, 39.

9. (3) Noah Gragson, Ford, 268, 31.

10. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 268, 27.

11. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268, 26.

12. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 25.

13. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 268, 24.

14. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 268, 23.

15. (17) Josh Berry, Ford, 268, 22.

16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 268, 21.

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 268, 20.

18. (35) Justin Haley, Ford, 268, 19.

19. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 268, 29.

20. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 268, 20.

21. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 268, 16.

22. (20) Corey Heim, Toyota, 268, 0.

23. (36) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268, 14.

24. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 268, 13.

25. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 268, 12.

26. (28) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 268, 11.

27. (27) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 268, 10.

28. (32) Ryan Preece, Ford, 268, 9.

29. (24) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 268, 8.

30. (33) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 268, 7.

31. (38) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 268, 6.

32. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 15.

33. (34) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 267, 0.

34. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 266, 3.

35. (37) Riley Herbst, Ford, 266, 0.

36. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 262, 1.

37. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 184, 1.

38. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, accident, 175, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.477 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 42 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .001 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 27 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-1; R.Chastain 2-32; C.Bell 33-35; D.Kraus 36-41; R.Chastain 42-43; K.Larson 44; R.Chastain 45-50; K.Larson 51-62; D.Hamlin 63-64; K.Larson 65; D.Hamlin 66-83; R.Chastain 84-87; C.Bell 88; K.Larson 89-118; T.Reddick 119-125; C.Buescher 126-168; K.Larson 169-183; K.Busch 184-197; K.Larson 198-201; T.Gilliland 202-205; D.Hamlin 206-207; C.Buescher 208-214; D.Hamlin 215-227; C.Buescher 228; D.Hamlin 229-262; B.Keselowski 263; D.Hamlin 264-265; C.Buescher 266-268

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 71 laps; K.Larson, 6 times for 63 laps; C.Buescher, 4 times for 54 laps; R.Chastain, 4 times for 43 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 14 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 7 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 467; 2. M.Truex, 438; 3. C.Elliott, 412; 4. D.Hamlin, 411; 5. T.Reddick, 374; 6. R.Blaney, 367; 7. W.Byron, 362; 8. T.Gibbs, 338; 9. A.Bowman, 336; 10. R.Chastain, 331; 11. C.Buescher, 316; 12. K.Busch, 314; 13. C.Bell, 296; 14. C.Briscoe, 290; 15. B.Keselowski, 287; 16. B.Wallace, 283.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

