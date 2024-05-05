NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 268 laps, 57 points.

2. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 268, 51.

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 268, 35.

4. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 268, 43.

5. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 268, 50.

6. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 268, 38.

7. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268, 34.

8. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 268, 39.

9. (3) Noah Gragson, Ford, 268, 31.

10. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 268, 27.

11. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268, 26.

12. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 25.

13. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 268, 24.

14. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 268, 23.

15. (17) Josh Berry, Ford, 268, 22.

16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 268, 21.

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 268, 20.

18. (35) Justin Haley, Ford, 268, 19.

19. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 268, 29.

20. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 268, 20.

21. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 268, 16.

22. (20) Corey Heim, Toyota, 268, 0.

23. (36) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268, 14.

24. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 268, 13.

25. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 268, 12.

26. (28) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 268, 11.

27. (27) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 268, 10.

28. (32) Ryan Preece, Ford, 268, 9.

29. (24) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 268, 8.

30. (33) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 268, 7.

31. (38) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 268, 6.

32. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 15.

33. (34) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 267, 0.

34. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 266, 3.

35. (37) Riley Herbst, Ford, 266, 0.

36. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 262, 1.

37. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 184, 1.

38. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, accident, 175, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

