Mitchell Robinson has ankle injury, leaving Knicks without another key player in postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson has a stress injury to his left ankle, becoming the third key player the New York Knicks have lost for their playoff run.

The Knicks said Tuesday that Robinson would be evaluated again in six-to-eight weeks, essentially ruling him out no matter how far they go in the postseason.

Robinson was the Knicks’ starting center for the first 21 games of the season before needing ankle surgery and missing 49 games. He returned late in the season to back up Isaiah Hartenstein and played in 10 of the final 11 games, helping the Knicks earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Robinson had a big role defending Joel Embiid in the first-round victory over Philadelphia, but was injured during the series and missed Game 4.

The 7-footer played just 12 minutes Monday in the Knicks’ Game 1 victory over Indiana, finishing with two points and two rebounds.

The Knicks have already lost All-Star forward Julius Randle and key reserve Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending injuries. They were going with just a seven-man rotation at the end of the previous series and played eight Monday, with their reserves outscored 46-3 by Indiana’s.

