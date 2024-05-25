Mets host the Giants on home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (26-26, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-29, fourth in the NL East) New…

San Francisco Giants (26-26, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-29, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (2-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -126, Giants +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants looking to break a three-game home losing streak.

New York is 21-29 overall and 10-15 at home. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.

San Francisco is 11-16 in road games and 26-26 overall. The Giants have a 17-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs while slugging .480. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 13 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .245 for the Giants. Luis Matos is 14-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.