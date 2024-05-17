Marlins start 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (20-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (13-32, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (20-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (13-32, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Marlins +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Miami has gone 6-17 at home and 13-32 overall. The Marlins have gone 1-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 10-9 record in road games and a 20-23 record overall. The Mets are 11-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Marlins. Nick Gordon is 11-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs while slugging .463. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (illness), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

