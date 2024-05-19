AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .337; Peña, Houston, .328; Soto, New York, .311; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .309;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .337; Peña, Houston, .328; Soto, New York, .311; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .309; Altuve, Houston, .307; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .302; Witt, Kansas City, .296; Toro, Oakland, .295; Westburg, Baltimore, .295.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Texas, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; Soto, New York, 33; K.Tucker, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 31; Greene, Detroit, 31; O’Neill, Boston, 29; Peña, Houston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Volpe, New York, 29.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 37; Soto, New York, 37; A.García, Texas, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; K.Tucker, Houston, 33; Semien, Texas, 33; Rooker, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Jeffers, Minnesota, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 31.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 59; Altuve, Houston, 58; Soto, New York, 57; Perez, Kansas City, 56; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Witt, Kansas City, 55; Ja.Duran, Boston, 52; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 51; Volpe, New York, 51.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 15; Bleday, Oakland, 14; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 13; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Sheets, Chicago, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Vierling, Detroit, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 15; Henderson, Baltimore, 15; Judge, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; O’Neill, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Soto, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Garcia, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 10; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Adell, Los Angeles, 8; 11 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-0; Schmidt, New York, 5-1; Gil, New York, 5-1; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Fedde, Chicago, 4-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.79; Skubal, Detroit, 1.80; Gray, Texas, 2.08; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.09; Olson, Detroit, 2.09; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.17; Houck, Boston, 2.17; Gil, New York, 2.39; Schmidt, New York, 2.49; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 72; Crochet, Chicago, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 66; Skubal, Detroit, 66; Ragans, Kansas City, 64; Gil, New York, 62; Gilbert, Seattle, 61; Singer, Kansas City, 61; Burnes, Baltimore, 60; Lugo, Kansas City, 58; López, Minnesota, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 58.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.