Las Vegas visits Minnesota following McBride’s 31-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 2-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-1, 2-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 2-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-1, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx plays the Las Vegas Aces after Kayla McBride scored 31 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 92-79 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

Minnesota finished 12-8 in Western Conference games and 9-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 19.3 bench points last season.

Las Vegas went 34-6 overall and 18-2 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

