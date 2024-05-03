Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Leipzig draws at Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 4:43 PM

HOFFENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim scored in the last minute to draw with Leipzig 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leipzig, which has already secured a place in next year’s Champions League, stayed in fourth place, one point behind Stuttgart, which has a game in hand.

Hoffenheim remained seventh and with a shot of a Europa Conference League playoff place.

Benjamin Šeško got the opener for Leipzig before halftime when goalkeeper Oliver Baumann let Šeško’s header squirm through his hands.

After Leipzig’s Xavi Simons was sent off for a second bookable offense in the 72nd minute, Andrej Kramarić equalized.

