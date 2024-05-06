Kyren Wilson wins world snooker championship for the first time after beating Jak Jones 18-14

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — English player Kyren Wilson won the world snooker championship for the first time on Monday, beating…

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — English player Kyren Wilson won the world snooker championship for the first time on Monday, beating Jak Jones of Wales 18-14 in a match between two surprise finalists at the Crucible Theatre.

Wilson, who lost the 2020 final to Ronnie O’Sullivan, was never seriously troubled after flying into a 7-0 lead in the two-day final in Sheffield. He was nearly in tears as he potted balls at the end of the final frame.

Neither the No. 12-ranked Wilson nor Jones, who is ranked No. 44 and came through qualifying, were showing any kind of form leading into the worlds to suggest they were ready to win snooker’s biggest prize.

In a tournament full of surprises, both O’Sullivan — the game’s greatest player who was seeking a modern day-record eighth world title — and Judd Trump both exited at the quarterfinal stage. Wilson was the only semifinalist who wasn’t a qualifier.

Wilson pocketed a first prize of 500,000 pounds ($630,000).

