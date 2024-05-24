James Tibbs III hits team-leading 25th homer and Florida State advances to the ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — James Tibbs III hit his team-leading 25th homer of the season and 52nd of his career,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — James Tibbs III hit his team-leading 25th homer of the season and 52nd of his career, and No. 5 seed Florida State advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 12-7 victory over fourth-seeded Virginia on Friday.

Tibbs, the ACC player of the year, went 2 for 3 with five RBIs. He gave Florida State (41-14) the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single and then walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to make it 4-1. He added a sacrifice fly to begin a seven-run seventh inning.

Daniel Cantu highlighted the top of the seventh with a long shot to the wall that centerfielder Bobby Whalen appeared to catch but the ball fell out of his glove. Cantu raced for a triple and two scored for a 9-2 lead.

Virginia (41-15) responded by hitting three home runs in an inning for the third time this season to make it 11-7. But the Cavaliers intentionally walked Cam Smith to load the bases with one out in the eighth to face Tibbs, who delivered with a deep drive into the seats.

Tibbs is tied with Mike McGee for the fifth-most homers in FSU history.

Jamie Arnold (10-3) turned in another quality start for Florida State, allowing two earned runs with nine strikeouts across six innings. Brennen Oxford secured his fifth save.

Virginia starter Joe Savino (2-2) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

