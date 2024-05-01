Infielder Zack Short acquired by Red Sox from Mets for cash

BOSTON (AP) — Infielder Zack Short was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the New York Mets on Wednesday…

BOSTON (AP) — Infielder Zack Short was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the New York Mets on Wednesday for cash.

The 28-year-old hit .111 (1 for 9) with no RBIs in 10 games with the Mets this season, making three starts at third base. He was designated for assignment on April 26.

Short has a .172 average with 13 homers, 55 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 189 games with Detroit (2021-23) and the Mets.

