MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -124 at TORONTO +106 Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102 National League…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-124
|at TORONTO
|+106
|Detroit
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-122
|N.Y Mets
|+104
|Cincinnati
|-134
|at COLORADO
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|St. Louis
|+138
|San Diego
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
