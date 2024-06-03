Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 3, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -124 at TORONTO +106
Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Milwaukee OFF
at WASHINGTON -122 N.Y Mets +104
Cincinnati -134 at COLORADO +114
at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -164 St. Louis +138
San Diego -130 at LA ANGELS +110

