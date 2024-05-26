Diamondbacks and Marlins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Miami Marlins (18-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Miami Marlins (18-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -152, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has a 13-14 record in home games and a 25-27 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 10-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has an 8-16 record on the road and an 18-35 record overall. The Marlins have a 2-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 10-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

