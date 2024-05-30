Darke and Donovan to head Fox Euro 2024 coverage, Strong and Holden work Copa America

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ian Darke will pair with Landon Donovan as Fox’s lead broadcast team at this year’s European…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ian Darke will pair with Landon Donovan as Fox’s lead broadcast team at this year’s European Championship, while John Strong and Stu Holden work the Copa America.

With the tournaments overlapping, the network said Thursday it will use seven announcing teams.

Darke is a longtime ESPN broadcaster who first worked for Fox when he was paired with Donovan at the 2022 World Cup. Darke is among seven British broadcasters on the four Euro 2024 announce teams.

Jacqui Oatley will work with Warren Barton in a repeat of another 2022 World Cup duo, Derek Rae with former England goalkeeper Robert Green and Darren Fletcher with former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. Fletcher is a longtime British broadcaster who worked for Fox at the 2019 Yankees-Red Sox games in London and not Hargreaves’ former Manchester United teammate.

All four crews will be based in Germany, where the European tournament will be played from June 14 to July 14.

Strong and Holden, a former U.S. midfielder, were Fox’s lead team at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. JP Dellacamera will work with Cobi Jones, his 2022 World Cup partner, and Luis Omar Tapia with former American midfielder Maurice Edu. Tapia joined Fox this year after a decade at Univision.

Strong and Holden will be on site for all U.S. national team matches at the Copa America, which will be played in the U.S. from June 20 to July 14. The U.S. is among the invited guests at the 16-team championship of South America.

Dellacamera and Jones will call matches from stadiums and from Fox’s Los Angeles studio. Tapia and Edu will be based in Los Angeles.

Former referees Mark Clattenburg and Joe Machnik will be rules analysts.

Both tournament finals will form a doubleheader on July 14, with the Euro 2024 championship in Berlin kicking off at 3 p.m. EDT and the Copa America game at Miami Gardens, Florida, starting at 8 p.m.

