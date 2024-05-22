Cubs face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (27-18, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-22, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Atlanta Braves (27-18, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-1, 5.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -137, Cubs +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 15-9 record at home and a 27-22 record overall. The Cubs are 10-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 27-18 overall and 11-10 in road games. The Braves are 20-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Tauchman has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 7-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .325 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

