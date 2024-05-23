Connor Hujsak delivers another winner for Mississippi State in 5-3 victory over Texas A&M

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak delivered again for Mississippi State, his two-run double in the ninth inning lifting the…

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak delivered again for Mississippi State, his two-run double in the ninth inning lifting the Bulldogs to a 5-3 victory over Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Hujsak, whose walkoff home run gave Mississippi State a 2-1 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday, was clutch again in the ninth inning. After the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out, Dakota Jordan flied out and Hujsak came to the plate. He sent a single up the middle on an 0-2 pitch, scoring David Mershon and Bryce Chance with the go-ahead runs. Both runs were unearned after a throwing error by relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck.

Tyler Davis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save and the win went to Nate Dohm (4-0, 1.15 ERA), who pitched two scoreless innings.

Chris Cortez took the loss, falling to 8-3.

Fifth-seeded Mississippi State (38-19) stays in the upper half of the bracket and will face Vanderbilt on Thursday. No. 4 Texas A&M (44-12) will play top-seeded Tennessee in an elimination game, also on Thursday.

MSU’s Khal Stephen allowed just two hits and one run through the first five innings and the Bulldogs led 3-1 but he was removed in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff walk and a single. With runners at first and third and no outs, the Aggies took advantage of reliever Tyson Hardin. Jackson Appel lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and one out later, Hayden Schott laced a double to left center, scoring Braden Montgomery to make it 3-3.

Mississippi State took a 3-0 lead, scoring on a wild pitch in the second inning and adding a two-run home run by Mershon in the third.

A&M made 3-1 in the bottom of the third when a double-steal by Caden Sorrell and Ali Camarillo helped set up Jace LaViolette for an RBI grounder to third with the bases-loaded.

Mississippi State has allowed eight hits and four runs in two games at the tournament.

