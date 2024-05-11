Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (17-21, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-23, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Cincinnati Reds (17-21, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-1, 2.79 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Giants: Mason Black (0-1, 10.38 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -115, Giants -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 17-23 overall and 9-8 at home. The Giants are 10-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has an 8-8 record on the road and a 17-21 record overall. The Reds have a 1-7 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has a .277 batting average to lead the Giants, and has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.