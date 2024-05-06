Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso out at least a month with a shoulder injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso will be sidelined for at least a month with a shoulder injury…

The No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, the team announced Monday. Cardoso had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes before getting hurt.

The 6-foot-7 center helped South Carolina go undefeated and win the school’s third national championship last month. She earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after her 15-point, 17-rebound performance against Iowa in the title game.

Chicago also announced that rookie guard Bryanna Maxwell is out with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

The Sky open their season at Dallas on May 15.

