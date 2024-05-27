Chicago hosts Seattle following Mabrey’s 23-point game

Seattle Storm (3-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Seattle Storm (3-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky takes on the Seattle Storm after Marina Mabrey scored 23 points in the Chicago Sky’s 86-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago went 18-22 overall last season while going 7-13 at home. The Sky averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle finished 7-13 on the road and 11-29 overall a season ago. The Storm averaged 7.0 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

