Cardinals take road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (15-22, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-15, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (15-22, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-15, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-0, 3.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -139, Cardinals +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road skid.

Milwaukee has an 8-7 record in home games and a 22-15 record overall. The Brewers have gone 14-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 15-22 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Cardinals are 9-17 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 11 doubles, five home runs and 30 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 7-for-38 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.