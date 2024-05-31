Brock Tibbitts drives in 4 in Indiana’s 10-4 rout of Southern Miss in NCAA tournament opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Tibbitts had three hits, including a two-run home run and two-run double, and the Indiana…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Tibbitts had three hits, including a two-run home run and two-run double, and the Indiana Hoosiers routed the two-time Sun Belt Conference-champion Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 10-4 in their NCAA Division I baseball tournament opening game on Friday.

Morgan Colopy had a home run and double to drive in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the order for the Hoosiers (33-24-1), who led 8-0 through five innings and defeated Southern Miss for the first time in five meetings. Indiana, the third seed in the Knoxville Regional, is making its second straight tournament appearance and 11th overall.

Starter Ty Bothwell (7-3) earned the win, allowing seven hits and three runs — two earned — while striking out nine through five-plus innings. Drew Buhr mopped up for the save, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two.

Nick Monistere finished 2 for 5, including a two-run home run in the sixth for second-seeded Southern Miss (41-19), which is making its eighth straight tournament appearance and 20th overall. Starter Billy Oldham (7-3) took the loss, giving up seven runs on 11 hits through 3 2/3 innings.

Indiana will play the winner and Southern Miss the loser of the regional’s later game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.