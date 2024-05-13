Brewers’ Rhys Hoskins leaves game with injury after hitting a second-inning single

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins will undergo an MRI after a hamstring injury forced him to…

Hoskins said he got hurt while rounding first base as he singled to right field during the Brewers’ 8-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game that Hoskins would have an MRI in the morning.

“It seemed to be like right as I was getting to the turn there,” Hoskins said. “I was kind of thinking two out of the box just because of where the ball was placed. I just got into the turn and felt it grab.”

Hoskins said he was encouraged by the fact that this injury involved the hamstring in his right leg rather than his left leg. Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Murphy didn’t want to speculate on the likelihood of Hoskins ending up on the injured list but acknowledged the 31-year-old could miss some time.

“Usually hamstrings are not better in a few days,” Murphy said.

The 31-year-old Hoskins is hitting .233 with nine homers, 27 RBIs and an .814 OPS this year. He entered Monday having homered three times in his last five games, including a go-ahead, three-run shot in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The former Phillies first baseman joined the Brewers during the offseason after signing a two-year, $34 million contract that enables him to opt out of the deal after this season.

