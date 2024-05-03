Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Bologna draws at Torino and misses chance to go third in Italy

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 6:06 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Bologna missed a chance to leapfrog Juventus and move into third place in Serie A after a lackluster 0-0 draw at Torino on Friday.

A win would have taken Bologna, one of the surprises of the league, to one point ahead of Juve.

Instead, it remained in fourth, a point behind the Turin club and having played a game more. Juventus is at Roma on Sunday.

The best chances of Friday’s game fell to Torino. Antonio Sanabria and Duvan Zapata came close and Lukasz Skorupski made a string of good saves for the visitor.

Bologna was stuck with a fourth draw in its last five matches.

The result left Torino in 10th place.

