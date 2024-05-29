Bassi, Blessing and Kowalczyk each score as the Dynamo won their first home game since March 30

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing and Sebastian Kowalczyk each scored, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids…

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing and Sebastian Kowalczyk each scored, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Wednesday night without head coach Ben Olsen, who served a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

Houston (6-6-3) snapped a three-game winless run with its first win at Shell Energy Stadium since March 30.

Colorado (6-6-4) played its 900th regular-season match.

Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell started for the second straight game after not doing so since Sept. 02, 2023. The veteran is playing in relief of Steve Clark, who picked up a face injury earlier this month against FC Dallas.

Colorado midfielder Djordje Mihailovic tied it at 1-all in the 49th minute, denying Houston a 13th clean sheet of the season.

Blessing put Houston ahead for good in the 70th with his second goal in the last two games. Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen punched a lofted cross outside of the area, but Blessing one-touched it home.

Kowalczyk added a goal on a counterattack in the 80th.

