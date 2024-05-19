All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 — Baltimore 29 15 .659 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 — Baltimore 29 15 .659 2 Tampa Bay 25 23 .521 8 Boston 23 24 .489 9½ Toronto 20 25 .444 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 30 17 .638 — Kansas City 29 19 .604 1½ Minnesota 24 22 .522 5½ Detroit 23 23 .500 6½ Chicago 14 33 .298 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 25 22 .532 — Texas 24 24 .500 1½ Houston 21 26 .447 4 Oakland 19 30 .388 7 Los Angeles 18 29 .383 7

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 14 .708 — Atlanta 26 16 .619 5 New York 21 25 .457 12 Washington 20 25 .444 12½ Miami 15 33 .313 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 19 .587 — Chicago 26 22 .542 2 Pittsburgh 22 26 .458 6 St. Louis 20 26 .435 7 Cincinnati 19 28 .404 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 17 .653 — San Diego 24 24 .500 7½ San Francisco 23 25 .479 8½ Arizona 22 25 .468 9 Colorado 15 31 .326 15½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Boston 2

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 13 innings

Detroit 8, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston 11, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 8, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Houston 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 6, Detroit 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-0) at Toronto (Berríos 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-1) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-3) at Washington (Parker 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 9, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Boston 2

Detroit 8, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 0

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3

Houston 9, Milwaukee 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 1

Arizona 6, Detroit 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Atlanta 1

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Cease 5-3) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 12:20 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-1) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 6-1), 6:20 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Ross 2-4) at Miami (Weathers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-3) at Washington (Parker 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Mantiply 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

