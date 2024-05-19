All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|15
|.659
|2
|Tampa Bay
|25
|23
|.521
|8
|Boston
|23
|24
|.489
|9½
|Toronto
|20
|25
|.444
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|19
|.604
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|22
|.522
|5½
|Detroit
|23
|23
|.500
|6½
|Chicago
|14
|33
|.298
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|21
|26
|.447
|4
|Oakland
|19
|30
|.388
|7
|Los Angeles
|18
|29
|.383
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|14
|.708
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|16
|.619
|5
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|12
|Washington
|20
|25
|.444
|12½
|Miami
|15
|33
|.313
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Chicago
|26
|22
|.542
|2
|Pittsburgh
|22
|26
|.458
|6
|St. Louis
|20
|26
|.435
|7
|Cincinnati
|19
|28
|.404
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|San Diego
|24
|24
|.500
|7½
|San Francisco
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|Arizona
|22
|25
|.468
|9
|Colorado
|15
|31
|.326
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Boston 2
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 13 innings
Detroit 8, Arizona 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 8, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6, Detroit 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-0) at Toronto (Berríos 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-1) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 4-3) at Washington (Parker 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-1), 6:50 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-2), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 14, Colorado 4
Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 9, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Boston 2
Detroit 8, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 0
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 1
Arizona 6, Detroit 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Atlanta 1
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Cease 5-3) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 12:20 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-1) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 6-1), 6:20 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Ross 2-4) at Miami (Weathers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (López 4-3) at Washington (Parker 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-2), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Mantiply 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
