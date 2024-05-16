All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 29 15 .659 — Baltimore 27 14 .659 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 15 .659 — Baltimore 27 14 .659 ½ Boston 22 21 .512 6½ Tampa Bay 22 22 .500 7 Toronto 19 23 .452 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 27 17 .614 — Kansas City 26 19 .578 1½ Minnesota 24 18 .571 2 Detroit 21 22 .488 5½ Chicago 14 30 .318 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 24 20 .545 — Texas 23 22 .511 1½ Oakland 19 26 .422 5½ Houston 18 25 .419 5½ Los Angeles 16 28 .364 8

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 13 .705 — Atlanta 26 14 .650 3 Washington 20 22 .476 10 New York 19 23 .452 11 Miami 13 32 .289 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 17 .605 — Chicago 25 19 .568 1½ Pittsburgh 19 25 .432 7½ Cincinnati 18 25 .419 8 St. Louis 18 25 .419 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 16 .644 — San Diego 22 24 .478 7½ Arizona 21 23 .477 7½ San Francisco 20 25 .444 9 Colorado 15 28 .349 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 7, Texas 4

Houston 2, Oakland 1, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 3, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Houston 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 0

Texas 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 1-0) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Suter 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

