All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Baltimore
|27
|14
|.659
|½
|Boston
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|22
|22
|.500
|7
|Toronto
|19
|23
|.452
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Detroit
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|30
|.318
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Texas
|23
|22
|.511
|1½
|Oakland
|19
|26
|.422
|5½
|Houston
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Los Angeles
|16
|28
|.364
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|14
|.650
|3
|Washington
|20
|22
|.476
|10
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|11
|Miami
|13
|32
|.289
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Chicago
|25
|19
|.568
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|25
|.432
|7½
|Cincinnati
|18
|25
|.419
|8
|St. Louis
|18
|25
|.419
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|San Diego
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|Arizona
|21
|23
|.477
|7½
|San Francisco
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|Colorado
|15
|28
|.349
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings
Cleveland 7, Texas 4
Houston 2, Oakland 1, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 3, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Houston 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 0
Texas 4, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 1-0) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Suter 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
